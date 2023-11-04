Five Injured In Cumberland County Car Wreck: Police

It happened Friday evening, Nov. 3 just after 6 p.m., township police said.

A driver in a gray Ford Fusion on Clark Street ran a stop sign at Louise Drive and pulled in front of an oncoming Hyundai Elantra, said authorities.

The driver of the Ford and all four people in the Hyundai were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Their conditions were not reported by Upper Allen police.

Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Life Lion EMS, Lower Allen EMS, and Hampden EMS assisted at the scene, authorities added.

