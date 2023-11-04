Mostly Cloudy 59°

SHARE

Five Injured In Cumberland County Car Wreck: Police

Five people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Upper Allen Township, according to officials. 

<p>The silver Hyundai Elantra and the gray Ford Fusion involved in the Friday night wreck.&nbsp;</p>

The silver Hyundai Elantra and the gray Ford Fusion involved in the Friday night wreck. 

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened Friday evening, Nov. 3 just after 6 p.m., township police said. 

A driver in a gray Ford Fusion on Clark Street ran a stop sign at Louise Drive and pulled in front of an oncoming Hyundai Elantra, said authorities. 

The driver of the Ford and all four people in the Hyundai were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Their conditions were not reported by Upper Allen police. 

Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Life Lion EMS, Lower Allen EMS, and Hampden EMS assisted at the scene, authorities added. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE