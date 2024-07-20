Brian Ginter, the owner of Ginter’s Full Service Auto, had a firework explode in his face on July 4, according to Stephanie Moyer who organized the GoFundMe. "One of the fireworks had an internal fuse, Brian didn’t realize this, went back to relight it, and it exploded," she wrote, noting that "Unfortunately, two of their children [...] were there when their daddy had the accident."

His injuries are extentive as written on GoFundMe:

"His left hand was gone, part of his right hand also missing, his chest and shoulder had severe burn and explosive trauma, so much so that it would be cruel to show pictures if they existed. He also suffered burns to the face, facial fractures, cornea damage, and blew both ear drums."

His wife, Alicia, quickly called 911, and EMS took him to "Holy Spirit where he was sedated and intubated, then rushed to Hershey Med by helicopter," Stephanie explained.

While Brian heading to the hospital, "the paramedics were there looking for body parts in the yard, and hosing off her porch from all the blood," Alicia told Stephanie as stated in the GoFundMe.

Stephanie went on to explain what happened next:

After being rushed to Hershey, he was admitted to the SICU. The doctors kept Brian intubated and heavily sedated at first so that 1. His pain could be managed and 2. So they could carefully assess the damage. The next day he had surgery to clean up his wounds and remove the shrapnel from his chest. They also amputated his left hand and part of his right ring finger. He woke up, realized he survived, and was 100% on board to began healing. Within 48 hours he graduated from ICU to the normal trauma unit. He had another surgery later in the week to clean up the chest wound, he also had a procedure to remove the nerve block, and another procedure to install a manual device to manage his phantom pains from the missing limbs.

After a week and a half he was sent home with a "healthcare aid 3 times per week, a 24/7 wife dedicated to his recovery, and the help of 4 tiny humans doing what they can do for their daddy," Stephanie explained. His hearing is expected to return but he will need at least one prosthetic to replace his left hand.

It will be a while before Brian can return to work which is why the GoFundMe was launched to help not only with medicial expenses but help his wife and four children who are all 10 years old and under.

