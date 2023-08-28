Firetruck Crashes On Way To Fire In Carlisle

The North Middleton Fire Company engine 39 (pictured) was involved in a traffic accident around 8:44 p.m. Saturday, 26, 2023, according to a release by the company.

The crash happened when the engine left Stone Church Road for an unknown reason while responding to a fire call in Lower Frankford Township.

The crash "did not in any serious injuries [...] and did not involve any other vehicles or members of the public," as stated in the release.

The company added that it is committed to transparency and accountability and that it will continue to take the necessary measures to prevent accidents in the future.

The company "is a combination paid driver operator/volunteer fire company," that operates 24/7, according to its Facebook.

The company will provide further information on the situation once it is made available. Check back here for those updates.

