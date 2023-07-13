Fire Police Officer Lied About Being Hit While Directing Traffic In Newville, Police Say

Morris Metzger Jr., 66, of Newville had been directing traffic in the 100 block on South High Street prior to the alleged incident around 5 p.m. on June 20, according to Newville Police.

When officers arrived to investigate he told them avehicle "failed to stop for him and drove around his cones to turn right onto S. High St." he went on to claim "he yelled and waived his arms and the vehicle turned around at Graham Medical and came back northbound," as stated in the release.

That's when Metzger said "the vehicle came back towards him and stopped beside him... while doing so his left foot was run over by the female driver." Then she supposedly sped off.

Metzer was evaluated by EMS and taking to UPMC Carlisle, but surveillance video in the area showed the vehicle never struck or ran over Metzger, according to the police.

Metzger stuck with his version of events in a written statement to the police on June 22, 2023.

The police then confronted him with the video and filed a charge of Title 18 False Reports to Law Enforcement.

Metzger has a criminal record of terrortic threats in 2012 serving two years of probation, recklessly endangering another person in an alleged driving under the influence incident in 2003 receiving time served, and simple assault and harassment charges in 1996 serving just under two years of probation, court records show.

Court documents for this case were unavailable as of Wednesday, July 13, 2023.

