Heart Issue Kills Driver On US Rt 15 In Upper Allen Township: Police

One person has died following a crash on US Route 15 on Wednesday, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

An Upper Allen Township police vehicle, along with other emergency vehicles at the scene of the deadly crash on Route 15. 

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Donna Teeter, 82 of Mechanicsburg had a heart condition that led her to crash, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall. 

The fatal single-vehicle crash happened on US Rt 15 near mile marker 39.7 around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to township police.

The coroner has clarified that her heart condition killed her, not the crash. 

Teeter was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the authorities explained.

Teeter was a receptionist at Farnham Insurance, according to her LinkedIn, additional information about her was not immediately available. 

This deadly crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 717-795-2445. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273) or by clicking here to submit a tip online.  

