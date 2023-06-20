Enola Girl Driving When Man With Head Out Window Dies In Drug-Fueled Crash: State Police Allege

Dillon Brooks of Duncannon has been identified as the 19-year-old passenger in the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, who had with his head out of the window the vehicle crashed, state police explained.

Brooks was been driven by a 17-year-old Enola girl— and they were with another 17-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl, all also from Enola— during the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the release.

They left the road and sideswiped a utility pole on New Bloomfield Road/State Route 274 near State Route 34 in Wheatfield Township, the police detailed.

Brooks was in the front seat with his head out of the window when they impacted the pole with the right side of the vehicle, according to the police.

The driver stopped the vehicle when she saw Brooks had died, the police explained.

The 15-year-old boy refused care for his minor injuries, but the girls were taken to Penn State Holy Spirit for their minor injuries, according to the release.

The vehicle had only minor damage from the crash, as stated in the release.

"The driver (is) suspected of driving under a combination of drugs and alcohol," the police said.

A blood draw was conducted and results are pending at the time of publishing.

A charge of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence is pending, according to state police.

State police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

