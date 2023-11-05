Drunk Carlisle Man Who Struck Dead Woman In Crosswalk Turns Himself In, Police Say

Douglas Lee Gibb, 64, of Carlisle turned himself over to authorities at Magisterial District Judge Birbeck's office on Oct. 30.

Emily C. Compton, 72, also of Carlisle, was two blocks from her home when Gibbs struck her in the crosswalk on Hanover Street at the intersection with East South Street at 12:36 p.m. on Aug. 29, police explained.

Officers with the Carlisle Fire Department and Cumberland Goodwill EMS helped Emily at the scene. She had suffered head and lower right leg injuries when Gibbs turned left into the intersection and hit her, police detailed.

She died from her injuries at a Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, "surrounded by her loving family" two weeks later on Sept. 12, according to her obituary. Her manner of death was a homicide, according to the coroner.

The police suspected Gibb of driving his black 2012 GMC Terrain under the influence at the time of the crash because of "glassy eyes, flushed red checks," and his odor of alcohol, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with the police, Gibbs admitted to drinking two alcoholic beverages before the crash. It is possible he consumed these beverages while behind the wheel as a warranted search of his vehicle found two small bottles of Smirnoff vodka, an empty can of Yuengling beer, and a full can of beer. His blood alcohol concentration also revealed .084, which is over the Pennsylvania legal limit of .08, this is in addition to the presence of Delta-9 THC being found in his blood, according to the court documents.

Emily's blood and hair were found by forensic analysis of Gibb's GMC Terrain.

Gibb was initially charged with two misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment or incapable of driving safely - first offense and DUI: highest rate of alcohol first offense on Oct. 27, but court records show those charges were withdrawn. The charges were changed and reissued as follows on Oct. 30, court records show:

Felony homicide by vehicle while DUI.

Misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter.

Misdemeanor DUI: general impairment or incapable of driving safely -first offense.

Misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance - schedule 1 - first offense.

Summary reckless driving.

Gibbs was released on $10,000 on Oct. 30 following his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck, according to his court docket. His preliminary hearing is set before Birbeck at 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Emily was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. She went on to work as an operator for the Bell Telephone Company, according to her obituary. She later worked at Sprint/United Telephone, her former coworker shared on Facebook.

She was also a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle for several years, as noted in her obituary. "She was known by many for her kindness and giving nature, often delivering hydrangeas to local restaurants and banks as an act of kindness. Emily also enjoyed traveling with friends, puzzles, Rummikub, and reading books," as written in her obituary.

Emily is survived by her sisters Susan Stecher of Harrisburg; Janet Ivey of Wausau, WI (Tom); and Doris Compton of Carlisle; and brother, Jim Compton of Boiling Springs (Marcia), according to her obituary.

A memorial service was held at her church on Oct. 28. Her interment will happen at a later date and will be held privately for the family at Westminster Cemetery, as detailed in her obituary.

Click here to read Emily's full obituary.

