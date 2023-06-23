Dog Attack Sends Victim To Hospital In Carlisle: Police

An unleashed dog at Letort Park bit someone on June 7, 2023, according to Carlisle Police.

The victim was bitten in the arm by a "brown dog that was not restrained by a leash near the softball fields," located at 260 East Pomfret Street, Carlisle, the police said.

Following the attack, the dog and its owner "left the area without giving any information to the victim regarding the vaccination status of the dog or contact information for the owner," the police said.

Police shortly arrived to investigate. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, and their status is unknown, according to the police.

The man and dog pictured above, match the description given by the victim, according to the police. They are believed to have left the area in the silver pickup truck (also pictured).

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the man pictured is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.