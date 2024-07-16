Karl Glen Zimmerman, 62 of Calrilse, "walked away from the Cumberland County Prison Work Release Center" around 11:30 a.m. on July 16, as detailed in the release.

He told officials "he was going to Orientation at work and never showed up," as stated in the release.

He was most recently serving a sentence for misdemeanor simple assault, the sheriff detailed and court records confirm but – Zimmerman has a lengthy criminal record going back to 1993, according to his court dockets. His charges range from a summary offense for speeding to felonies for "Firearm Ownership - Providing False Information," and Forgery, as stated in his docket. He has also faced serious charges of ethnic intimidation, impersonating a public servant, and felony aggravated assault, but those charges were dismissed.

He is wanted on a misdemeanor escape charge, as shown in his latest court docket.

Zimmerman could be driving a 1998 Silver Acura sedan with the license plate KRP5593, according to the release. He may also have two "aggressive dogs" with him, the sheriff explained.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 717-240-7322 or call Cumberland County Communications at 717-243-4121.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.