Convicted Drunk Driver Strikes Pedestrian In Enola Then Flees, Police Say

David Lewis Sweger, 58, of Enola, struck a man with his pick-up truck intersection of East Perry Street and Altoona Avenue in Enola at 7:55 p.m. on July 25, police alleged in the release.

Officers arrived at the scene that night and spoke with the victim.

"An investigation was conducted and the suspect was identified as David Sweger of Enola," the police said.

Sweger was charged with a misdemeanor accident involving damage attended vehicle or property, summary duties at a stop sign, and summary failure to stop and give information or render aid, and his preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District JudgeMichael Sanderson at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, according to his latest court docket.

Sweger pleaded guilty or was convicted of driving under the influence in 1992, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2004, and 2008 court records show.

