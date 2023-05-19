Child Bicyclist Struck By Woman With Kids Who Fled, New Cumberland Police Say

The woman was identified, according to an update by the police around 1 p.m. No additional information was shared.

ORIGINAL:

A woman fled the scene after she struck a child on a bike with her car on Friday, May 19, 2023, authorities say.

The unidentified woman left the scene of the crash at Fifteenth Street and Brandt Avenue at 7:50 a.m. without stopping or calling the police, according to New Cumberland police.

She was driving a gray sedan west on Fifteenth Street and stopped at the stop sign at Brandt Avenue, when the child, who was on their way to school, entered the intersection— and they woman drove into the intersection and struck the child and continued down the road, the police detailed in the release.

The child suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

The woman appeared to be in her 30s and is described as white with brownish/blonde hair. She also supposed had two children in the back of her car at the time of the crash.

Investigators checking surveillance cameras near the crash scene for additional details.

Anyone with information can call New Cumberland police at 717-774-0400.

