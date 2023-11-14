Carlisle Man Tells Pastor He Abused Child At Family Events: Police

Randy L. Abell, 50 of the 1000 block of Fondersmith Drive, Carlisle, has been arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2023, for allegedly sexually assaulting a child multiple times at family events between Nov. 2018 and March 2020, according to a release by Manheim Township police.

Before the police investigation that led to his arrest, "In October 2021, Abell, had sought counseling and disclosed that he had 'inappropriate sexual incidents’ with the victim, a juvenile who was 11 years old at the time," the police stated in the release.

In a police interview in Oct. 2021, he admitted to " having sexual contact with the victim."

The victim was interviewed the following month and said "Abell had done 'something' and had told his pastor about what he had done."

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

On August 24, 2023, the victim told the police about what would happen with Abell from the time he was 8 until he was 10 years old:

"Abell told the victim to follow him upstairs so they could play games on Abell’s cell phone, once upstairs Abell would lock the bedroom door, [and] they would play games that Abell would direct the victim to put their hands on Abell’s penis, these incidents occurred multiple times during family gatherings."

Not long after that statement was shared by the victim, Abell was interviewed again and admitted to "multiple incidents of sexual contact with the victim," the police said.

Abell was arrested on the following felony charges, court records show:

Indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses.

Corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above.

He was released on $25,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller.

His formal arraignment has been scheduled in Lancaster County Court Room A at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8, according to his docket.

