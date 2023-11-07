Car Burst Into Flames After Striking Deer Dead In Cumberland County (Photos)

The sedan struck the deer dead in the 6800 block of Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 7, fire officials said in multiple releases later in the day.

Both the New Kingston Fire Company and the Silver Spring Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, crews found the car pulled off the road and fully engulfed in flames.

The New Kingston Fire Company worked to put out the fire and remained on the scene for about an hour, according to Chief Curtis Hall.

The Silver Spring Fire Department remained on the scene until the road reopened just before 6 a.m.

The driver of the sedan reportedly suffered a head injury and was taken to an area hospital, according to Cumberland County Emergency Dispatch.

The Silver Spring Fire Department reminds the public to "use caution while traveling on the roads this time of year. Late October thru mid-November is mating season for white-tailed deer also known as the 'Rut.' These wildlife are much more active this time of year due to the 'Rut' and falling temperatures."

