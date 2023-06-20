Mostly Cloudy 81°

Camper Rollover Crash On I-81 In Newville: Authorities (Developing)

A overturned trailer has blocked all lanes on Interstate 81 in Central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, authorities said. 

The traffic backup on Interstate 81 due to the rollover crash. Photo Credit: 511PA
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened on I-81 southbound 1.4 miles south of Exit 37: PA 233 - Newville around 4 p.m., according to PennDOT.

"A truck towing a camper overturned, blocking southbound I-81 at Mile 36," Dave Thompson District Press Officer with PennDOT told Daily Voice, "as of 4:19 p.m. one lane is open to traffic." 

The traffic appears to be halted on area traffic cameras, although 511PA is only reporting lane restriction. 

No injuries have been reported.

