Camper Rollover Crash On I-81 In Newville: Authorities (Developing)

The crash happened on I-81 southbound 1.4 miles south of Exit 37: PA 233 - Newville around 4 p.m., according to PennDOT.

"A truck towing a camper overturned, blocking southbound I-81 at Mile 36," Dave Thompson District Press Officer with PennDOT told Daily Voice, "as of 4:19 p.m. one lane is open to traffic."

The traffic appears to be halted on area traffic cameras, although 511PA is only reporting lane restriction.

No injuries have been reported.

