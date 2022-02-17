TikTok Video Shows Toy Aisle Fire At PA Walmart

A TikToker captured the scene at a Pennsylvania Walmart when a toy aisle caught fire Wednesday night— a fire which state police are investigating as suspected arson, according to multiple media outlets.

The Carlisle fire department was called to the fire at the Walmart located on 60 Noble Road in Carlisle around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, Fox43 reports citing emergency dispatchers.

Twelve fire trucks responded to the scene, reports abc27.

The fire is being investigated as possible arson, Fox43 reports citing Carlisle police department corporal Rogers.

Security footage is being reviewed, according to abc27 citing police.

A TikTok video posted by Hannah Whitsell of the blaze had already been shared over 1300 times within the first two hours of her posting the scene with the music many users would be familiar with: “Oh no” by Capone.

The video shows the flames shooting up the shelves to the ceiling, filling the store with thick gray and white smoke.

Firefighters remained on the scene for hours working to de-smoke the building, PennLive reports.

Pennsylvania state police are handling the investigation, according to abc27.

