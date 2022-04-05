Longtime Dairy Bar Brings New Retail Space To Popular Central PA Farm

Get ready! A longtime dairy bar is opening a brand new retail space at a popular farm in Central Pennsylvania.

Destiny Dairy Bar is holding the ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of its new retail market on Saturday, May 14.

Newly located at Stover Farms on Horner Road in Carlisle, Destiny has been curating fresh and sustainable dairy products since its inception as a family business back in the late 1950s.

“We take great pride in the milk produced by our cows and are excited to share these fresh-from-our-farm dairy treats with our neighbors and visitors to Carlisle,” said Destiny Dairy Bar Owner and PA Dairy Farmer Amy Brickner.

“We are a fourth-generation dairy farm operating since 1958 and each one of our products is made with care and love for our cows and a commitment to nutrition and environmental sustainability. We welcome everyone to join us and help support our world-class PA dairy industry and our local dairy farm.”

But Destiny doesn’t stop at ordinary milk — the store will offer one-of-a-kind flavors that rotate on a weekly basis, like cookies and cream, chocolate mint, salted caramel, raspberry, coffee, root beer, milky way, peach, and of course, classic “milk” chocolate. Ice cream is also expected to be added to the menu soon.

The grand opening starts at 10:30 a.m. and offers a slew of family-friendly activities including train rides, cow patty bingo, selfie stations, butter making, tours of the farm, a petting zoo area, corn hole, free milk samples, and more.

Meanwhile, joining Brickner at the grand opening will be PA Dairy Princess Mikayla Davis and Celebrity Nancy Ryan, the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce, and several other industry leaders.

Follow Destiny Dairy Bar at Stover Farms on Facebook for the latest updates.

Destiny Dairy Bar, Stover Farms, 60 Horner Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015

