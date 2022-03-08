$10K In Damage When Ohio Businessowner Stuffed Linens In Toilet At PA Hotel: Police

A business owner from Ohio who wrecked a hotel room in central Pennsylvania has been arrested on Monday, August 1, police said in a release on Wednesday.

Lower Allen Township police were called to the Country Inn and Suites 4943 Gettysburg Road, Mechanicsburg after hotel staff discovered serious damage to a hotel room at 11:28 a.m. on July 26, 2021, according to a release by the department.

Conrad Lee Riffle III, 31, who owns the brewery supply company Cleveland Process Systems had been staying at the hotel since June 28, 2021, and had extended the stay through July 26, as detailed in the release and Riffle's social media.

But when no one heard from him for three days "management instructed housekeeping to enter the room," police explained in the release.

That's when the staff discovered Riffle had "destroyed the room to include smashing the TV, leaving rotten food and stuffing linens and other items down the toilet," as stated in the release.

The grand total for repairs and item replacement for the room is $10,086.04, police say, citing the hotel staff.

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier at 9 a.m. on October 27, according to his court docket.

