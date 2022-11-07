$10K Damage At PA Hotel By Ohio Businessowner Who Stuffed Linens In Toliet, Smashed TV: Police

A business owner from Ohio who wrecked a hotel room in central Pennsylvania is wanted by the police.

Lower Allen Township police were called to the Country Inn and Suites 4943 Gettysburg Road, Mechanicsburg after hotel staff discovered serious damage to a hotel room at 11:28 a.m. on July 26, 2021, according to a release by the department.

Conrad Lee Riffle III, 30, who owns the brewery supply company Cleveland Process Systems had been staying at the hotel since June 28, 2021, and had extended the stay through July 26, as detailed in the release and Riffle's social media.

But when no one heard from him for three days "management instructed housekeeping to enter the room," police explained in the release.

That's when the staff discovered Riffle had "destroyed the room to include smashing the TV, leaving rotten food and stuffing linens and other items down the toilet," as stated in the release.

The grand total for repairs and item replacement for the room is $10,086.04, police say, citing the hotel staff.

Charges were filed and a warrant was issued for Riffle's arrest, police say.

Anyone who sees Riffle should contact the police.

