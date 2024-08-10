Boil Water Advisory Issued In Central PA: Penn American Water Co.

The company initially warned that 42,000 customers were affected in the following areas: Camp Hill, Lemoyne, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown, West Fairview and Wormleysburg boroughs; East Pennsboro, Hampden, Lower Allen, Silver Spring townships; parts of Middlesex and Upper Allen townships; and parts of Fairview and Newberry townships.

On Saturday, Penn American explained that a water main break caused a storage tank to drain, which led to the lack of water or water pressure.

Those under the advisory are advised to never drink water without boiling for at least one minute and cooling it or using bottled water. Customers under the advisor should use this method for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and making food until further notice, the company explained.

When the water returns at full pressure it should be boiled until the company lifts the order.

By 1:25 p.m. the company released the following statement:

"Approximately 15,000 customers are still experiencing low water pressure or no water service. As we continue to make repairs and system adjustments, many of the impacted customers will see service return and pressures increase. Please keep in mind that the boil water advisory remains in effect. Customers are asked to conserve water and use it only for essential purposes. All updates will continue to be posted on our website at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/alerts."

Pennsylvania American Water Co.'s customer service site/app MyWater is down for maintainence through 12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Check back here for future updates.

