Bear Spotted Traveling Through Carlisle: Police

The bear was seen in the area of Garland Drive and South Hanover Street around 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, according to a release by the area police.

People were urged to avoid the area and keep pets inside. The police explained the Game Commisssion was notified.

An update was later shared reading as follows:

"The bear is continuing south and is out of the Borough. Residents are asked to remain cautious if in the area, but can resume your normal activities. If the bear is spotted, please don’t approach and allow it to pass through your yard."

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the police at 717-243-5252 .

