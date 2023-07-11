Amish Teens Among 3 Seriously Injured In Horse-Buggy Crash: PA State Police

A Amish man and two teens were rear ended by a 2007 Dodge Caravan in the 1200 block of Route 64/Nittany Valley Drive near Bellefonte in Walker Township at 2:19 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, according the State Police release.

The dodge was driven 80-year-old Thurman E. Davis of Bellefonte, police said. His 75-year-old passenger Carolyn J. Davis also of Bellefonte suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mounty Nittany Medical Center— the other passenger was a 9-year-old girl from Milesburg, who was unharmed, according to PSP.

The driver of the buggy, 50-year-old Ezra B. Peachey of of Howard along with a 14-year-old boy also from Howard, were MedEvaced to Williamsport Hospital with serious injuries. The other passenger in the buggy, a 15-year-old boy from Howard was taken by Centre Life Link EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Centre, the police detailed in the release.

The status of their conditions is unknown.

State police continue to investigate this serious crash.

As of Tuesday, July 11, no charges have been filed, according to PSP.

