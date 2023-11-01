All Trick No Treat: Needles Found In Candy In Cumberland County, Police Say

The police were called to investigate after the first needle was found in a watermelon-flavored Airheads candy in the first block of Pine Hill Avenue around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Two other pieces of candy were also found to contain approximately an inch and a half long sewing needles, the Silver Springs Township police explained.

The police believe all three pieces of candy are from the area of Pine Hill/North Locust Lane/ Sunset/Marble.

The police remind the public to always check your candy before eating it. If anyone finds more needles or has any information about this situation, you are asked to contact Officer Tyler Mardis at 717-238-9676 or 717-697-0607, ext 2024 or tmardis@sstwp.org.

