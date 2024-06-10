6 Hospitalized Following Townhouse Fire In Hampden Township: Officials

Fire crews were called to the 6300 block of Galleon Drive at 5:11 a.m. on June 20, according to emergency dispatchers. In all 12 fire companies responded to the scene.

The fire was contained to one end of the building but there was smoke damage throughout, Safety Officer for Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department Rick Flinn explained.

One person threw a mattress onto a deck and jumped out a window — they, along with five other residents in the home at the time of the fire were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Flinn said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

