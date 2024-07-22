5 Hospitalized In Rt 15 Crash With Tractor-Trailer: PennDOT (Developing)

The crash temporarily shuttered US Rt 15 between Exit: PA Route 2047 Lower Allen Drive to Exit: PA 581 East/ To I-83 - Harrisburg/Hershey beginning around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Schreffler detailed.

The crash involved multiple passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer — which overturned spilling fuel.

There is "no word on conditions or which vehicles [the injured] were in," Schreffler said.

The roadway is expected to be until 9:30 or 10:30 p.m. at PennDOT crews pour sand and work to clean up the spilled fuel, Schreffler explained.

Rubbernecking appears to have caused another multi-vehicle crash on US Rt 15 South causing lane restrictions on the same stretch of road. Details about that crash were not immediately available.

Lower Allen Township police are investigating these crashes.

