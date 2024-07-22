Overcast 73°

5 Hospitalized In Rt 15 Crash With Tractor-Trailer: PennDOT (Developing)

Five people are in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on US Route 15 North on Monday, July 22, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said. 

The scene multiple-vehicle crash that sent five people to the hospital on Route 15.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash temporarily shuttered US Rt 15 between Exit: PA Route 2047 Lower Allen Drive to Exit: PA 581 East/ To I-83 - Harrisburg/Hershey beginning around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Schreffler detailed. 

The crash involved multiple passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer — which overturned spilling fuel. 

There is "no word on conditions or which vehicles [the injured] were in," Schreffler said. 

The roadway is expected to be until 9:30 or 10:30 p.m. at PennDOT crews pour sand and work to clean up the spilled fuel, Schreffler explained.

Rubbernecking appears to have caused another multi-vehicle crash on US Rt 15 South causing lane restrictions on the same stretch of road. Details about that crash were not immediately available. 

Lower Allen Township police are investigating these crashes. 

