27-Year-Old Inmate From Cumberland County Prison Dies: Authorities

The unnamed man was pronounced dead on Friday, May 19 at 11:04 p.m., after after "a medical event," at the Cumberland County Prison on Thursday night, Cumberland County spokesperson Samantha Krepps told Daily Voice on Tuesday, May 23,2023.

The prison and medical staff immediately revived the inmate, evaluated, and treated him in the medical unit, and then transported him to the hospital, according to Krepps.

The inmate's identity was being withheld until the family has been notified.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but no additional information had been released as of 5 p.m. that evening.

