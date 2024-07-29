Mostly Cloudy 80°

13-Year-Old Charged With Sexual Assault At Pollock Center: Camp Hill Police

A sexual assault at the Pollock Center has landed a boy charges, Camp Hill police announced on Monday, July 29. 

The Pollock Center where the sexual assault happened, Camp Hill police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The assault happened after a school event at the Pollock Center located at 340 N.21st Street in March 2024, police detailed in the release. 

Charges were filed after an investigation which included collaboration with Cumberland County Children and Youth Services, the Child Advocacy Center, the Camp Hill School District, and the Camp Hill Police Department, as stated in the release. 

The 13-year-old boy was charged with indecent assault, open lewdness, and harassment, according to the police. 

"This case will be processed through the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Department," the police concluded the release. 

Additional information was not immediately available.

