1 To 3 Inches Of Snow Expected In New Storm Nearing NJ, PA

The National Weather Service is predicting up to three inches of snow in a new storm making its way toward the region.

Snow expected Friday into Saturday.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
While flurries and scattered snow showers are expected Thursday night, Feb. 15 into Friday morning, Feb. 16, the accumulating snow will be kicking off the weekend.

A forecast map by the NWS shows South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, greater Philadelphia, and Central PA could see 2 or 3 inches. North Jersey and the Poconos, who have been getting the brunt of the storms in the region, this time are only expected to get 1 to 2 inches, the weather map shows.

Thursday will start off sunny with a high of 40 and become increasingly cloudy, with scattered snow showers and a light breeze at night.

Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 42. Temps will dip below 30 at night with a chance for snow after 1 a.m., according to the NWS. Snow will continue through Saturday morning, and stop around 1 p.m., the NWS shows.

