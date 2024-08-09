West Chester Borough Police Officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of West Gay Street, West Chester Borough, on Thursday, July 25.

Police spoke with the victim and the offender who was identified as Yoni Lopez.

The victim stated that she woke up in the early morning hours to find Lopez on top of her with no clothing on, police explained in the release. The victim then yelled at Lopez to leave, which he did.

Lopez was later arrested on charges of indecent exposure and trespassing, and released on a summons, according to the police.

His preliminary hearing is set before Judge Marc J. Lieberman at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, according to his latest court docket.

Lopez has a criminal record for simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, and harassment. He served probation in all cases, court records show.

