West Whiteland Firefighter Killed, 2nd Critical In Crash En Route To Call

West Whiteland firefighter Colin Reedy, 26, was responding to a call with firefighter Emily Gindele, during heavy downpours on Friday, Oct. 20, when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, the department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m., on Pottstown Pike in Uwchlan Township, 6abc reports.

Reedy was pronounced dead at the scene while Gindele, a 24-year-old probationary firefighter, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, at Paoli Memorial Hospital.

Colin and Emily appear to be in a relationship, based on social media posts.

