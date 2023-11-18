West Chester Woman Charged With Baseball Bat Attack

Authorities said it happened on the 200 block of Baldwin Drive in East Goshen on Oct. 29.

Officers spoke with the alleged victim, who had "physical injuries consistent with the assault," and arrested 20-year-old Shakira S. Boyer, the department said.

Boyer is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released after posting 10 percent of her $10,000 bail, court records show.

She is due back before a judge for her preliminary hearing on Dec. 11.

