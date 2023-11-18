A Few Clouds 46°

West Chester Woman Charged With Baseball Bat Attack

A West Chester woman is accused of beating another with a baseball bat, according to Westtown-East Goshen police. 

Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police; Shakira S. Boyer

 Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department
Authorities said it happened on the 200 block of Baldwin Drive in East Goshen on Oct. 29. 

Officers spoke with the alleged victim, who had "physical injuries consistent with the assault," and arrested 20-year-old Shakira S. Boyer, the department said. 

Boyer is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released after posting 10 percent of her $10,000 bail, court records show. 

She is due back before a judge for her preliminary hearing on Dec. 11. 

