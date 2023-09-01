West Chester Man Lit Someone's Beard On Fire In Viral Video, Police Say

William Robert Bradshaw III, 30, of West Chester was arrested by Borough Police on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and released the same day on $50,000 bail, court records show.

Authorities said they received an anonymous tip that Bradshaw was the aggressor in a video that showed "a homeless male having his beard set on fire by an unknown male."

The video, police said, was circulating Facebook this week.

Bradshaw is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Sept. 15, according to court records.

