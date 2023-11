Investigators say Samuel A. Makowski assaulted the driver both inside and outside the car on the 500 block of South Gay Street around 2 a.m.

Makowski, 19, is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, and related counts, the department said.

He was remanded to the Chester County lockup in lieu of his $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Nov. 21, according to state court records.

