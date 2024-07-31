Towber, of Coatesville, was 41 years old when authorities found his body in Brandywine Creek on July 16, 1975, troopers said in a release. His remains were located just north of Dowlin Forge Road in East Brandywine Township and showed "numerous injuries," authorities said.

Towber's manner of death has been ruled homicide. Investigators believe he was murdered sometime between July 14 and July 17 before his body was placed in the river. His right arm had been previously amputated at the elbow, police added.

Anyone with information on his murder is asked to call PSP Embreeville at 610-486-6280 or submit an anonymous tip online.

