Victim Stabbed During Knifepoint Robbery In Kennett Square: Police

One man was slashed in the face and stabbed in the stomach during a Kennett Square mugging, according to police. 

West South Street and South Union Street; Kennett Square PD

West South Street and South Union Street; Kennett Square PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Facebook/Kennett Square PD
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Authorities said the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 21. 

Manuel Ordonez-Chitic approached the victim near West South Street and Union Street, brandished a knife, and stole his wallet and phone, police said. 

He then attacked the victim with the knife, according to investigators. 

Ordonez-Chitic, 33, was found hiding in the brush near the railroad track and taken into custody. Police said he's charged with multiple felonies including aggravated assault and robbery. 

Bail was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 10, court records show. 

