Victim Stabbed During Knifepoint Robbery In Kennett Square: Police

Authorities said the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 21.

Manuel Ordonez-Chitic approached the victim near West South Street and Union Street, brandished a knife, and stole his wallet and phone, police said.

He then attacked the victim with the knife, according to investigators.

Ordonez-Chitic, 33, was found hiding in the brush near the railroad track and taken into custody. Police said he's charged with multiple felonies including aggravated assault and robbery.

Bail was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 10, court records show.

