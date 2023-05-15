US Marshals Capture Philadelphia Jailbreak Suspect At Chester County Hotel

Michael Abrams, 21, was captured by members of the US Marshals Service on Monday afternoon, May 15 at the Fairfield Inn in Berwyn, authorities announced.

Abrams has been charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape, and use of a communication facility.

Ameen Hurst, 18, and Naisr Grant, 24, cut a hole in the fence around the recreation yard at the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center and escaped sometime Sunday, May 7.

Hurst remains at large.

Hurst has been tied to homicides dating back to 2020 while Grant was being held on drug and weapons charges since last September.

Jose Flores-Huerta and Xianni Stalling have also been charged in the incident.

