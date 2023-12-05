Troopers Name Passenger Killed In Chester County Wreck

Sandra L. Jenkins of Exton was a passenger in a 2002 Toyota that wrecked on Route 401/Conestoga Road near Moores Road around 1:15 p.m., according to a state police report.

She died from her injuries, the report says.

The driver, 61-year-old Russell Jenkins, was also hurt and treated by Uwchlan Ambulance Corps, troopers said.

The state police report claims he was charged with careless driving, though no case records were available on the state website as of Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.