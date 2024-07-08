TikTokers Make Fake Accounts Impersonating Chesco School Staff, District Says

"I reiterate my disappointment and sadness that our students’ behavior has caused such duress for our staff," wrote Superintendent Daniel F. Goffredo.

"Seeing GVSD in such a prominent place in the news for behavior like this is also disheartening," he said, referring to a New York Times article on the incident.

The Times report claimed the students posted "disparaging, lewd, racist and homophobic videos" across 22 accounts impersonating GVSD teachers.

Goffredo said administrators are "working to identify clear and actionable ways that our already established focus on digital citizenship might be strengthened in our curriculum." The school district "enacted whatever discipline it could," but students are "protected by the right of free speech and expression," according to the superintendent.

"As we plan for the next school year, I implore you also to use the summer to have conversations with your children about the responsible use of technology, especially social media," Goffredo wrote.

"What seemingly feels like a joke has deep and long-lasting impacts, not just for the targeted person but for the students themselves. Our best defense is a collaborative one."

Click here to read his full statement on the GVSD website.

