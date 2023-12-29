Fair 48°

SHARE

Thornbury Home Burglary Under Investigation: Wego Police

Say cheese. 

Suspect in the Dec. 28 Thornbury attempted burglary.&nbsp;

Suspect in the Dec. 28 Thornbury attempted burglary. 

 Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

An attempted thief was caught by a doorbell camera trying to sneak into a Thornbury home on Thursday night, Dec. 28, according to authorities. 

Westtown-East Goshen police were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Buck Lane around 9 p.m., they wrote in a release. Video footage showed the would-be burglar tried to enter through the back door, but the department said he was gone when officers arrived.

Area residents are asked to check their security cameras for any additional video of the suspect. Anyone with information should call police at 610-692-9600 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE