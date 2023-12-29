An attempted thief was caught by a doorbell camera trying to sneak into a Thornbury home on Thursday night, Dec. 28, according to authorities.

Westtown-East Goshen police were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Buck Lane around 9 p.m., they wrote in a release. Video footage showed the would-be burglar tried to enter through the back door, but the department said he was gone when officers arrived.

Area residents are asked to check their security cameras for any additional video of the suspect. Anyone with information should call police at 610-692-9600 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.

