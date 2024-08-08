Teen Arrested For Rape Of Child Under 13 In Chester County

German Domingo-Garcia of West Grove was charged with rape of a child and indecent assault of a child under 13 among other charges, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in West Grove Borough for a report of a sexual assault of a minor child.

Domingo-Garcia was arrested and later transported to Chester County Prison where he was held on $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Court Judge Matthew Seavey.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Court Judge Matthew Seavey.

