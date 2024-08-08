Light Rain 72°

SHARE

Teen Arrested For Rape Of Child Under 13 In Chester County

An 18-year-old man from Chester County has been arrested in connection with the rape of a young child, authorities said.

Southern Chester County Regional Police

Southern Chester County Regional Police

 Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

German Domingo-Garcia of West Grove was charged with rape of a child and indecent assault of a child under 13 among other charges, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in West Grove Borough for a report of a sexual assault of a minor child. 

Domingo-Garcia was arrested and later transported to Chester County Prison where he was held on $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Court Judge Matthew Seavey. 

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for additional details about this case. Check back here for those updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE