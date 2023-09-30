A Few Clouds 70°

SHARE

Standoff: 84-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Hours-Long Barricade Situation In West Whiteland

An 84-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with police in Pennsylvania, they said.

West Whiteland PD
West Whiteland PD Photo Credit: West Whiteland PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

West Whiteland officers went to serve a mental health warrant to Laraine Whayland at a home on Grubbs Mill Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, when she threatened the officers, West Whiteland Police Sgt. Scott Pezick said.

ERT Officers were able to safely grab Whayland and remove her from the house after a nearly four-hour standoff, Pezick said.

Whayland was taken to the hospital and charged with terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE