Standoff: 84-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Hours-Long Barricade Situation In West Whiteland

West Whiteland officers went to serve a mental health warrant to Laraine Whayland at a home on Grubbs Mill Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, when she threatened the officers, West Whiteland Police Sgt. Scott Pezick said.

ERT Officers were able to safely grab Whayland and remove her from the house after a nearly four-hour standoff, Pezick said.

Whayland was taken to the hospital and charged with terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment.

