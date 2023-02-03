Bud Light Reveals Super Bowl Ad Starring Delaware Valley Native Miles Teller

No doubt Delaware Valley native Miles Teller will be rooting for the Eagles as they look to score a Super Bowl LVII title.

The 35-year-old Downington native and "Top Gun" actor, though, will also be starring in a Super Bowl ad with wife, Keleigh, and their dog, Bugsy (scroll for video).

The ad titled "Hold" is part of an all-new Bud Light campaign, signaling a new era for the beverage brand looking to reach fans 21 and over in new ways, according to a press release.

The commercial has Keleigh waiting on the phone while "surprisingly catchy" hold music plays, the release says. Joining in on the fun, Teller cracks open a Bud Light and breaks out his dance moves. He hands his wife a beer, and she too gets her groove on, dancing around the room to the hold music, together.

"I loved the fact that Bud Light wanted to create something authentic in feeling and tone to our actual relationship," Teller said. "Life can get messy, it can get frustrating, it can all feel trivial and pointless at times, but I love the message of 'Choosing Enjoyment' in those moments.

"At the end of the day, it’s about who we spend our time with and how we choose to spend that time. Enjoy the little moments."

The Eagles will face the KC Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

