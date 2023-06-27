School Was 'Second Home' For Late Chesco High School Teacher, Loved Ones Say

Seagers, known to friends and loved ones as Kirk, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 12, his daughter Kirsten Seagers Szalapski said on a GoFundMe campaign page.

"For the past 12 years, Mr. Seagers was a dynamic, energetic physics teacher at Downingtown West High School," she wrote. "He was a loving father to me and devoted husband to his wife, Shelly."

"The school was his second home, and the staff and students meant the world to him. He truly found joy in helping his students build their physics knowledge, but more importantly in helping them learn how to learn."

Since his death, Szalapski has been seeking donations to erect a permanent memorial at DHSW in Seagers' honor. In just a week after going live, the GoFundMe campaign has outraised its $7,500 goal.

Current and former students and colleagues who pledged their support to the memorial fund paid their respects to Seagers.

"Mr. Seagers was easily the most genuine teacher I have ever had," wrote one. "I spent more time in his room than I think I did in any other classroom this year."

"He inspired my love for physics and compassionately mentored me through my most difficult year of high school," said another. "It was his guidance that instilled in me the confidence to apply for engineering school, and his words of encouragement lasted well beyond my time at Downingtown West."

Szalapski said plans for the memorial are still being ironed out.

"The details of the memorial have not been finalized, but we are considering a bench, planting a tree, garden, etc.," she wrote.

Any leftover funds will be donated to DHSW math and physics departments, she added.

Click here to support the Kirk Seagers memorial fund on GoFundMe.com.

