Sean Moses, 30, of the 4400 block of Township Line Road in Drexel Hill, has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges, Haverford Police Sgt. Shant Bedrossian detailed in the release.

West Chester Pike was closed eastbound on Monday, Aug. 12 at about 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block during the incident, according to Bedrossian.

The 10-year-old child was not injured, but the driver of the car was injured by shrapnel or glass fragments and was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, according to Bedrossian.

Upper Darby police captured Moses in his black Lincoln SUV.

Moses has no criminal record in the state and the court docket for this case was unavailable at the time of publishing.

