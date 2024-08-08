Replica Gun Used In Armed Robbery In Kennett Square: Police

Salvador Lopez-Ortigoza, of Toughkenamon, was charged with robbery and making terroristic threats, among other charges, according to Southern Chester County Regional Police.

On Tuesday, July 30, at 11:15 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Latino Mex, 1001 W. Baltimore Pike in Kennett Square.

The suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the store clerk before fleeing on foot, police said.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., an officer from the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department observed and initiated a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Trailblazer that matched a description of the suspect's vehicle, police said.

The firearm he displayed was later determined to be a replica after he admitted to the armed robbery, police said.

He was transported to Chester County Prison and later held on a $100,000 bail. A Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

