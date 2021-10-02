Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: MOST WANTED: Reward Offered For Fugitive NJ Couple In Nationwide Sex-Trafficking Ring
Real Estate

LOOK INSIDE: These Mansions Are Most Expensive Real Estate Listings In Chester County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Phoenixville, PA
Phoenixville, PA Photo Credit: Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Got $38 million bucks lying around? If so, there are several Chester County homes in your budget.

Of the more than 1,129 listings on Zillow, the most expensive located in Berwyn is marked at $38.250 million. 

Here are the top eight most expensive in the area. 

8. Berwyn, $38.25 million: 10 beds 7 baths 14,031 square feet

Berwyn

Zillow/Compass Real Estate

7. Berwyn, $17.5 million: 5 beds 7 baths 11,498 square feet

Berwyn

Zillow/Compass Real Estate

6. West Chester, $8.6 million: 5 beds 10 baths 23,956 square feet

West Chester

Zillow/Keller Williams Realty

5. Chadds Ford, $7.4 million: 6 beds 10 baths 16,000 square feet

Chadds Ford

Zillow/Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate

Chadds Ford

Zillow/Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate

4. Phoenixville, $6.5 million: 6 beds 8 baths 11,200 square feet

Phoenixville

Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Phoenixville

Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

3. Newtown Square, $5.45 million: 5 beds 6 baths 8,747 square feet

Newtown Square

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

2. Malvern, $4.5 million: 5 beds 8 baths 10,890 square feet

Malvern

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Malvern

Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

1. Chadds Ford, $3.85 million: 5 beds 9 baths 10, 513 square feet

Chadds Ford

Zillow/Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate

Chadds Ford

Zillow/Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate

Click here to keep browsing (all photos from Zillow).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.