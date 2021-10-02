LOOK INSIDE: These Mansions Are Most Expensive Real Estate Listings In Chester County

Got $38 million bucks lying around? If so, there are several Chester County homes in your budget.

Of the more than 1,129 listings on Zillow, the most expensive located in Berwyn is marked at $38.250 million.

Here are the top eight most expensive in the area.

8. Berwyn, $38.25 million: 10 beds 7 baths 14,031 square feet

Berwyn Zillow/Compass Real Estate

7. Berwyn, $17.5 million: 5 beds 7 baths 11,498 square feet

Berwyn Zillow/Compass Real Estate

6. West Chester, $8.6 million: 5 beds 10 baths 23,956 square feet

West Chester Zillow/Keller Williams Realty

5. Chadds Ford, $7.4 million: 6 beds 10 baths 16,000 square feet

Chadds Ford Zillow/Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate

4. Phoenixville, $6.5 million: 6 beds 8 baths 11,200 square feet

Phoenixville Zillow/Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

3. Newtown Square, $5.45 million: 5 beds 6 baths 8,747 square feet

Newtown Square Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

2. Malvern, $4.5 million: 5 beds 8 baths 10,890 square feet

Malvern Zillow/BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

1. Chadds Ford, $3.85 million: 5 beds 9 baths 10, 513 square feet

Chadds Ford Zillow/Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate

