Pottstown Man Peeped Through Windows At Area Apartments, Police Claim

Warren Jeffries, 58, is charged with misdemeanor loitering and evading arrest, North Coventry Township police said in a release.

It happened on Feb. 20, the department claimed. Officers were called to the CVS at 351 W. Schuylkill Road for reports of a "suspicious male" standing around outside, they said.

Jeffries fled the area when police arrived, authorities said. Investigators now believe he was peering into windows at the nearby Vally View Apartments and Coventry Pointe Estates, according to the release.

He was arrested a week later on Feb. 27, the department said. At his preliminary hearing on Thursday, June 1, the charges against him were waived to Chester County Court, police added.

