Pottstown Man Peeped Through Windows At Area Apartments, Police Claim

A Pottstown man is accused of prowling around area apartment buildings and looking into windows, authorities say. 

Warren Jeffries and the Valley View Apartments
Warren Jeffries and the Valley View Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: North Coventry Twp. Police
Mac Bullock
Read More Stories

Warren Jeffries, 58, is charged with misdemeanor loitering and evading arrest, North Coventry Township police said in a release. 

It happened on Feb. 20, the department claimed. Officers were called to the CVS at 351 W. Schuylkill Road for reports of a "suspicious male" standing around outside, they said. 

Jeffries fled the area when police arrived, authorities said. Investigators now believe he was peering into windows at the nearby Vally View Apartments and Coventry Pointe Estates, according to the release. 

He was arrested a week later on Feb. 27, the department said. At his preliminary hearing on Thursday, June 1, the charges against him were waived to Chester County Court, police added. 

