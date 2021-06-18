York County Man Writes Bogus Bomb Threat At Chester County Recovery Center

A York County man was charged after allegedly writing a fake bomb threat on a dry-erase board at a Chester County drug and alcohol recovery center, authorities said.

Officers responded to the West King Road location on June 17 after staff noticed a threat written in marker on a dry erase board in a lounge area of the facility, indicating a bomb would explode in the building at 3 p.m. that day, according to the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department.

There, officers evacuated the center, and bomb detection canines with the Chester County Sherriff's office were ordered to the scene, police said.

The facility was deemed safe after three bomb detection canines completed the search, police said.

Officers later determined that Taylor Richardson, 26, of Dillsburg (York County), was the person who allegedly wrote the bomb threat, police said.

Richardson was arrested and charged with terrorism, threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and terroristic threats.

He was arraigned and released on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

The Malvern Fire Department also assisted with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

