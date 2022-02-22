Woman Accused Of Bringing Knife To Coatesville Area High School Fight

A 42-year-old woman who police say brought a knife to a fight on a high school campus in Chester County has been arrested and charged.

Shalynn R. Taylor orchestrated a fight between "a large group of adults and students" in the parking lot of the Coatesville Area High School around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, according to Caln Township police.

Taylor apparently was one of "multiple aggressors" who fled the scene before police arrived, they said.

At least five students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Further details were not immediately known.

Taylor, of Coatesville, was arrested Monday, Feb. 21, and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct, cyber harassment of a child, and more, according to public court records.

She was remanded to the Chester County Prison and released after posting $50,000 bond, records show. Her preliminary hearing is set for March 2.

