Westtown-East Goshen PD Seek Public's Help To Locate Missing 44-Year-Old Man

Nicole Acosta
Avi Berkowitz
Avi Berkowitz Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a 44-year-old man reported missing out of East Goshen Township.

Avi Berkowitz was last seen wearing a dark green sport coat, khaki pants, and a brown hat in the area of Gay Street and High Street in West Chester, Westtown-East Goshen police said.

Berkowitz is described by police as a white male, approximately 5' 11", 265 pounds, with brown hair cut very short or bald. 

He has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a "lotus flower" and a large tattoo on his right side of a "warrior", police said.

Authorities are encouraging people to contact the Westtown East-Goshen Regional Police Department or submit a tip via CrimeWatch with any information on the whereabouts of Berkowitz.

