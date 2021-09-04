Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Westtown-East Goshen PD Seek ID For Woman Accused Of Stealing $350 In Merch From Giant

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Westtown-East Goshen police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say stole nearly $350 worth of merchandise from a local Giant Food store.
Westtown-East Goshen police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say stole nearly $350 worth of merchandise from a local Giant Food store. Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen PD/CrimeWatch PA

Westtown-East Goshen police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say stole nearly $350 worth of merchandise from a local Giant Food store.

The woman was seen on surveillance footage walking towards the health and beauty section where she placed approximately $351 worth of products in a re-usable shopping bag on March 25 at the Thornbury Township store, Westtown-East Goshen police said.

The suspect is described by police as a white female who wore jeans and a green jacket at the time of theft.

She was seen bypassing all points of sale and leaving the parking lot in a white Toyota Camry with a New Jersey registration, heading towards SR 202, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Detective Diamond at jdiamond@wegopd.org or submit a tip on the CrimeWatch website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.