Westtown-East Goshen PD Seek ID For Woman Accused Of Stealing $350 In Merch From Giant

Westtown-East Goshen police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say stole nearly $350 worth of merchandise from a local Giant Food store.

The woman was seen on surveillance footage walking towards the health and beauty section where she placed approximately $351 worth of products in a re-usable shopping bag on March 25 at the Thornbury Township store, Westtown-East Goshen police said.

The suspect is described by police as a white female who wore jeans and a green jacket at the time of theft.

She was seen bypassing all points of sale and leaving the parking lot in a white Toyota Camry with a New Jersey registration, heading towards SR 202, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Detective Diamond at jdiamond@wegopd.org or submit a tip on the CrimeWatch website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.